Spartan Marching Band For Kids marking 18th anniversary at upcoming performance

Spartan Marching Band For Kids
Spartan Marching Band For Kids(MSU)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Spartan Marching Band is inviting the public to the 18th annual Spartan Marching Band For Kids event. There the Spartan band will play in an exclusive backyard concert to help children in need of medical care.

“The Spartan Marching Band has grown into one of the premiere college bands in the nation,” band officials wrote on school’s website. “Now you have the opportunity to hear them in an exclusive backyard concert!”

Proceeds benefit both the children receiving care at Sparrow and the MSU Spartan Marching Band

Tickets are available now to the event, which is in its 18th year. Spartan musicians will perform a variety of music including patriotic tunes, traditional band music, popular hip-hop pieces, and the ever popular MSU Fight Song. The afternoon will include food, music, auction items and, as always, the opportunity to mingle with MSU athletic coaches.

Spartan Marching Band For Kids will take place on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $75 for adults, $25 for children, or $1,000 for a table of 8 that includes reserved prime seating and VIP parking.

