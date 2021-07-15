Advertisement

Sparrow Medical Minute - Carlos Fernandez

By WILX News 10
Updated: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored. An interview with Carlos Fernandez, D.O., Interventional Cardiologist, Sparrow TCI

Sparrow Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Carlos Fernandez discusses Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute’s recent American College of Cardiology Chest Pain – MI Registry™ 2021 Performance Achievement Award. This award recognizes a hospital’s success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients by meeting aggressive performance measures.

To learn more about Sparrow TCI, call 517-364-9650 or visit TCIHeart.com.

Most Read

A mistake could lead to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders repaying their unemployment.
Error could lead to thousands having to repay unemployment
COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Michigan
The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject.
Meridian Township police requesting help to identify this person in a retail fraud case
BWL has reported a power outage in East Lansing
Over 2,500 in East Lansing lose power

Latest News

An interview with Carlos Fernandez, D.O., Interventional Cardiologist, Sparrow TCI
An interview with Carlos Fernandez, D.O., Interventional Cardiologist, Sparrow TCI
An interview with Kris Tennant, Rehabilitation Director, Mary Free Bed at Sparrow
An interview with Kris Tennant, Rehabilitation Director, Mary Free Bed at Sparrow
An interview with Matthew Dubiel, M.D., Sparrow Orthopedic Surgery
An interview with Matthew Dubiel, M.D., Sparrow Orthopedic Surgery
An interview with Kristy Beckholt, D.O., Medical Director, Sparrow Specialty Hospital
An interview with Kristy Beckholt, D.O., Medical Director, Sparrow Specialty Hospital
An interview with Lewis Rashid, M.D., Surgeon, SMG General Surgery
An interview with Lewis Rashid, M.D., Surgeon, SMG General Surgery