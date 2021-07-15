Sparrow Medical Minute - Carlos Fernandez
Updated: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT
Sponsored. An interview with Carlos Fernandez, D.O., Interventional Cardiologist, Sparrow TCI
Sparrow Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Carlos Fernandez discusses Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute’s recent American College of Cardiology Chest Pain – MI Registry™ 2021 Performance Achievement Award. This award recognizes a hospital’s success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients by meeting aggressive performance measures.
To learn more about Sparrow TCI, call 517-364-9650 or visit TCIHeart.com.