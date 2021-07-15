Sparrow Medical Minute - Carlos Fernandez

Sponsored. An interview with Carlos Fernandez, D.O., Interventional Cardiologist, Sparrow TCI

Sparrow Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Carlos Fernandez discusses Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute’s recent American College of Cardiology Chest Pain – MI Registry™ 2021 Performance Achievement Award. This award recognizes a hospital’s success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients by meeting aggressive performance measures.

