Fire officials respond to fire at Haslett landscaping company

Investigators are not releasing the names nor any other details on the two people who died.
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two dump trucks at Luke Landscaping in Haslett are damaged after a fire on Monday evening.

Meridian Township Fire Department told News 10 they responded to the call just before 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but fire officials don’t believe there was malicious intent.

No injuries were reported.

News 10 will keep you updated as we learn more.

