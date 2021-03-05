Explore the Ella Sharp Museum and the Hurst Planetarium

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 stopped by to check out the latest exhibit, the Frida Kahlo’s Garden.

Frida Kahlo (1907–1954) is considered one of the most significant artists of the twentieth century. Her body of work, consisting of some 250 paintings and drawings, is at once intensely personal and universal in scope, and relies heavily on the natural world.

The exhibition “Frida Kahlo’s Garden”, presented by Ella Sharp Museum in partnership with Jackson School of the Arts, transports visitors to Kahlo’s garden to experience her world of inspiration as she did.

You can check out that exhibit as well as six others for free on March 6 for Frida Free Day.

Ella Sharp Museum also has the Hurst Planetarium to check out.

This magical Planetarium is managed by the Ella Sharp Museum, and Public Astronomy shows are presented under the 30-foot dome throughout the year with a new state-of-the art OmniStar projector.

The Planetarium offers shows featuring a live presentation of the stars, virtual night sky tours, private planetarium events & shows, night sky observing programs, and is a virtual classroom resource for all parents and educators.

Public Planetarium shows are back after a year long hiatus in time for Spring Break!

Ella Sharp Museum will be offering in-person planetarium shows twice daily from March 29 to April 2! We will be showing “Robots on Mars”, and we’ll be highlighting the new NASA Perseverance rover that landed on Mars last month. Each show includes a night sky tour showcasing the wonderful celestial views available right outside your door!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.