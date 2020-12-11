Delhi Township residents encouraged to pay taxes online, by mail or drop box

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Homeowners in Delhi Township are encouraged to pay their 2020 winter property taxes online, by mail, or in a dropbox.

As required by law, the township treasurer’s office will be open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, to accept in-person tax payments. However, residents are encouraged to pay online, by mail, or by using the dropbox in order to help protect the health and safety of residents and employees. Residents who wish to pay in person should expect long wait times due to decreased staffing resulting from COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our top priority is to keep Delhi Township residents and our staff safe. That’s why we are asking everyone to pay their taxes online, by mail, or at our secure on-site dropbox,” said Delhi Township Treasurer Tom Lenard. “By paying safe and staying safe, residents can avoid any lines and help keep their neighbors and our essential workers healthy.”

Drop boxes are located in front of the township offices at 2074 Aurelius Road.

Township offices are currently closed to the public and will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, through Friday, Jan. 1.

