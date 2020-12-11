Advertisement

Delhi Township residents encouraged to pay taxes online, by mail or drop box

This is part of the township’s effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and avoid long wait times.
Residents are encouraged to pay their winter 2020 property taxes online
Residents are encouraged to pay their winter 2020 property taxes online(Delhi Charter Township)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Homeowners in Delhi Township are encouraged to pay their 2020 winter property taxes online, by mail, or in a dropbox.

As required by law, the township treasurer’s office will be open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, to accept in-person tax payments. However, residents are encouraged to pay online, by mail, or by using the dropbox in order to help protect the health and safety of residents and employees. Residents who wish to pay in person should expect long wait times due to decreased staffing resulting from COVID-19 restrictions.

“Our top priority is to keep Delhi Township residents and our staff safe. That’s why we are asking everyone to pay their taxes online, by mail, or at our secure on-site dropbox,” said Delhi Township Treasurer Tom Lenard. “By paying safe and staying safe, residents can avoid any lines and help keep their neighbors and our essential workers healthy.”

Drop boxes are located in front of the township offices at 2074 Aurelius Road.

Township offices are currently closed to the public and will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, through Friday, Jan. 1.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The encampment in Lansing.
The City of Lansing wants to make changes to homeless encampment, people react
Car shootout in Lansing
Shooting caught on local doorbell security camera
A recount in Berrien County found Reyonte Bell was the winner of a race for a Commissioner seat...
Recount in Berrien County results in new winner
Shooting on Willow Street.
Shooting at Save-On Market on Willow Street
Reo Road.
Two houses hit with bullets on Reo Road

Latest News

Pfizer vaccine
Pfizer/BioNTech announce vaccine delivery process
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
Body of pilot in F-16 fighter jet crash found
Virtual Hannukah celebrations become the norm
Chronic absenteeism plagues schools during pandemic