Judge in Detroit ballot counting suit issues opinion and order

Judge Timothy Kenny issued his opinion and order on Friday.
(MGN ONLINE)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday a judge Wayne County’s 3rd circuit court heard arguments filed over the counting process there. The “Great Lakes Justice Center” asked a judge to order an audit of the election in Detroit.

During arguments, lawyers for the center say one Republican challenger raised concerns and those were dismissed. They said the challenger left the room and was not allowed back in.

Lawyers for the city say they stopped letting people to allow for social distancing, and that at all times there were Republican and Democrat observers in the room, even if some chose to leave.

Kenny wrote, “Plantiffs are unable to meet their burden for the relief sought… the Plaintiffs' petition for injunctive relief is DENIED.”

The full opinion is included below.

