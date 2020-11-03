DeWitt Charter Twp. Police returning to work in limited capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the DeWitt Charter Township Police Department announced they will begin service calls in a limited capacity effective immediately.

All the on-duty personnel and officers have passed the necessary protocols, health standards and timelines necessary to safely return to serving the community.

“At this time, we can safely return to policing in a limited capacity," said DeWitt Charter Township Manager Andrew Dymczyk. "We are optimistic as time passes additional staff will meet those necessary health standards and we can continue to get our workforce back to full strength.”

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and police in neighboring communities will continue to aid DeWitt Township in staffing until additional officers can return according to the township.

“The staff of the DeWitt Charter Township Police Department is looking forward to getting back to work so that we can continue to service our Township residents," said Chief of Police Michael Gute. “We want to thank our outstanding law enforcement partners who covered while our department was on a short shut down. Thank you to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police, the Bath Township Police Department and the City of DeWitt Police Department. There was never a concern knowing that these agencies covered DeWitt Township in our time of need.”

The 18-member department was closed on October 28 due to the high number of positive cases within the limited staff.

