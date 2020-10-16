Advertisement

Learning about Hard Cider at Uncle John’s Cider Mill

They have several varieties of hard cider available
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) -You may know Uncle John’s Cider Mill for their cider and donuts, but they have hard cider as well.

Co-owner Mike Beck says his parents started the regular cider mill part “way back when”, but back in ’99, they started visiting some of the great Michigan wineries that inspired them and so by 2003, they got their license to sell hard ciders and wine, as well as spirits, too.

Beck said they have many different varieties and flavors they produce. “We have a whole bunch of different canned ciders that are made from the fairly standard apples that you might see in the grocery store, then we have a line of premium ciders made with purpose driven fruit as well,” said Beck, “We have kind of like two lines of cider, then we have also spirits made from apples and then we also have some fairly standard fruit wines as well.”

Beyond the hard cider Beck said, “We sell spirits as well and one of the things that we sell here is a bloody Mary kit, ready to go, it comes with a bottle of vodka, some pickles, some bloody Mary mix and a commemorative Uncle John’s glass to mix it all up in.”

