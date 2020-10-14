Advertisement

Learning how cider is made at Uncle John’s Cider Mill

Seeing what it takes to make apple cider
By Holly Harper
Oct. 14, 2020
SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 went behind-the-counter at Uncle John’s Cider Mill to learn what it take to make their famous apple cider.

Co-owner Mike Beck said, “It all starts with fresh apples from the orchard they come in the big harvest bins, and they get dumped into the water tank or they get rinsed off and sanitized, we have inspection rolls, so the we pull out any bad apples and then they go on to the press where they get all crushed up, and we remove the solids from the juice, and that’s where you get that sweet brown, pink color cider that you enjoy.”

Beck said the best type of apples for cider is a Jonathan because t’s aromatic and flavorful add added that the best cider is made from a nice balance of sweet and tart apples.

