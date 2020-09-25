Motorcycle accident at Cedar St. between Kaynorth and Northrup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On South Cedar Street between Kaynorth and Northrup Rd., officials were called to the scene at 7:55 p.m. when a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was then taken to the hospital. Lansing Police Department Sergeant Vaughn confirmed this information.

The area will be closed to traffic until further notice. WILX will update you as more information is known.

