Advertisement

U of M to eliminate 21 positions in the Athletic Department.

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel has announced that the athletic department will take additional budget-reduction measures for the 2020-21 fiscal year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department faced a potential revenue loss of $100 million, and so will eliminate 21 positions. The decision is in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze across the department, salary freezes, salary reductions for most employees, and operating and team budget reductions made across the board.

“The decision to implement staffing reductions was not made lightly and is difficult because of the deep impact on all aspects of our department and especially those who are directly affected,” said Manuel. “We will continue to identify all necessary strategies to mitigate our circumstances, and we will continue to support our dedicated colleagues who have been so greatly affected.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alert Bar

LIVE: President Trump attends roundtable on community safety in Kenosha

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The roundtable is part of Trump's visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

News

8 MSU employees did not report misconduct by Nassar or Strampel, according to OCR report

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Several of those identified are no longer in their roles or have left MSU.

News

Trump tweets discussions of restarting Big Ten football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
President Trump tweeted that he spoke to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.

News

Lansing Lugnuts stadium renamed to Jackson Field

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The Lansing Lugnuts have entered into a seven-year stadium naming rights agreement with Jackson National Life Insurance Company to play at Jackson Field through 2027.

Latest News

News

Local pizza delivery driver robbed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The driver was stopped at a stop sign when an unknown man entered the passenger side of his vehicle.

News

Deadline confirmed for driver’s license renewal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The Michigan Department of State has announced that several major renewals will come due at the end of September.

VOD Recordings

Could Gyms in Mid-Michigan Reopen Next Week?

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Detroit held firework show to honor front line workers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The day started with a memorial drive through Belle Isle with photos of the Covid-19 victims on display. It ended with a fireworks show that night to honor front line heroes.

News

MHSAA director says Whitmer has authority to decide if players can compete

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Executive Director Mark Uyl said the governor’s “Safe Start” order does not allow competitions, unless participants stay six feet apart.

News

Payroll tax delays start today

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Employees are only eligible if their bi-weekly paychecks are $4000 or less.