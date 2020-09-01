U of M to eliminate 21 positions in the Athletic Department.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel has announced that the athletic department will take additional budget-reduction measures for the 2020-21 fiscal year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department faced a potential revenue loss of $100 million, and so will eliminate 21 positions. The decision is in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze across the department, salary freezes, salary reductions for most employees, and operating and team budget reductions made across the board.

“The decision to implement staffing reductions was not made lightly and is difficult because of the deep impact on all aspects of our department and especially those who are directly affected,” said Manuel. “We will continue to identify all necessary strategies to mitigate our circumstances, and we will continue to support our dedicated colleagues who have been so greatly affected.”

