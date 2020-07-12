Five shot in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five people were shot in Lansing early Sunday morning.

Lansing Police were called to the 4900 block of Dunckel Rd near College Towne Apartments just after 3 a.m. There was a party happening inside and outside the complex.

Three victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One drove to the hospital. The fifth victim went home before going to the hospital.

Police tell News 10 all of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.