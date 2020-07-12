Advertisement

Five shot in Lansing

Five people were shot in Lansing early Sunday morning.
Five people were shot in Lansing early Sunday morning.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five people were shot in Lansing early Sunday morning.

Lansing Police were called to the 4900 block of Dunckel Rd near College Towne Apartments just after 3 a.m. There was a party happening inside and outside the complex.

Three victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One drove to the hospital. The fifth victim went home before going to the hospital.

Police tell News 10 all of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Stolen puppy recovered

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A woman is looking for her puppy that was stolen along with a Jeep in East Lansing.

News

Vendors concerned as plans for annual 127 yard sale move on

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The annual four day yard sale follows U.S. 127 from Addison, Michigan to Gadsden, Alabama.

News

Michigan nears 69,000 Coronavirus cases as masks become required in indoor spaces by way of Executive Order

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
MDHHS also reported 53,867 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Candidates

James raises $6.4M, Peters $5.2M in Michigan Senate race

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican challenger John James raised $6.4 million over three months in his campaign in Michigan for the U.S. Senate.

Latest News

News

Mid-Michigan residents are divided over new face mask order

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT
|
By Rachel Sweet
People in Mid-Michigan voicing their opinions Friday over Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest executive order on face masks.

News

Mask enforcement falling on businesses

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Masks will be mandatory at all indoor public places in Michigan.

News

Jackson man wanted for attempted murder caught

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
A man was found shot June 28.

News

Man in custody after police standoff in Marshall

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
tate police say a 30-year-old man shot at a Marshall police officer at a home on west Hanover Street.

News

Sanford, Midland still need help after catastrophic flood

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
Midland residents say they still need help in the wake of a catastrophic flood.

News

LPD arrests 33-year-old suspect in shooting incident Friday morning

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
The incident happened around 11:16 a.m. Friday.