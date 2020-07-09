GM to discontinue Chevy Sonic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Automaker General Motors is planning to discontinue the Chevrolet Sonic.

Production at GM’s assembly plant in Detroit is expected to end in October.

GM decided to stop production of the car “due to declining demand.”

The vehicle will be replaced with a new all-electric vehicle called the “Bolt EUV,” which is set to debut in 2021.

The vehicle is a larger version of the company’s Bolt EV.

