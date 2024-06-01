According to sportsbooks, the Detroit Pistons have +50000 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA championship. They begin the season with a matchup on Wednesday, October 25 at the Miami Heat, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Pistons NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +50000 27th Bet $100 to win $50000 To Make the Finals +25000 - Bet $100 to win $25000 To Make the Playoffs +1000 - Bet $100 to win $1000

Pistons Team Stats

Last year the Pistons did not make the playoffs after finishing the regular season at 17-65.

Last season the Pistons were 9-32 at home and 8-33 away.

As a favorite last season Detroit picked up only two victories (2-1). When the underdog the Pistons posted a record of 15-64.

In the Central Division the Pistons won just two games (2-14), and in the conference overall they went 8-44.

When set as an underdog of three points or fewer last season, Detroit posted a 3-3 record. The team was 12-61 when an underdog by more than three points.

Pistons' Top Players

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21.6 points per game last season.

Jalen Duren notched 8.9 rebounds per game and Killian Hayes averaged 6.2 assists per game.

Bogdanovic had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He made 2.5 shots from deep per game.

Hayes averaged 1.4 steals per game. Duren collected 0.9 blocks a contest.

