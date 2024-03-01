At the moment, the Michigan State Spartans (1-0) have the 49th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +40000 on the moneyline.

Head to Ticketmaster to get tickets to see Michigan State play in person!

The Spartans suit up against the Wright State Raiders in a home game. The matchup begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Spartans NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +40000 (Bet $100 to win $40000)

Head to BetMGM to place a futures bet today!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State Team Stats

Michigan State is 50th in the nation with 87.0 points per game so far this year. At the other end, it ranks 169th with 62.0 points allowed per game.

Looking to place a futures bet on Michigan State? Sign up with BetMGM today to make your picks!

Michigan State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Michigan State has one win versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.