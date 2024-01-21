Michigan vs. Rutgers January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Big Ten slate includes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-11) against the Michigan Wolverines (11-4) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Michigan vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Michigan Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Laila Phelia: 15.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lauren Hansen: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Hobbs: 9.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elissa Brett: 7.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taylor Williams: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Destiny Adams: 12.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kaylene Smikle: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chyna Cornwell: 8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kassondra Brown: 7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Antonia Bates: 3.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.