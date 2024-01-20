Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAC slate includes the Bowling Green Falcons (10-4, 1-1 MAC) facing the Western Michigan Broncos (5-9, 2-0 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Seth Hubbard: 16.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen Lobsinger: 9.1 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jefferson Monegro: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Titus Wright: 6.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- B. Artis White: 9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Marcus Hill: 20.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 11 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Trey Thomas: 12.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DaJion Humphrey: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison
|Bowling Green Rank
|Bowling Green AVG
|Western Michigan AVG
|Western Michigan Rank
|186th
|74.8
|Points Scored
|73
|229th
|106th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|75
|274th
|97th
|38.4
|Rebounds
|37.4
|139th
|244th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|53rd
|205th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|8
|139th
|315th
|11.5
|Assists
|14.1
|141st
|123rd
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
