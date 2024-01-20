The Detroit Pistons (3-32) are home in Central Division play versus the Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these squads this season.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, BSWI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pistons Games

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham puts up 23.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Ausar Thompson posts 8.7 points, 6.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Jaden Ivey posts 12.9 points, 3.5 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Duren averages 13.2 points, 2.5 assists and 11.8 boards.

Isaiah Stewart posts 10.4 points, 7.0 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 31.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Damian Lillard is putting up 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He's making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per contest.

Brook Lopez gives the Bucks 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (second in league).

The Bucks are getting 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Bobby Portis this season.

Khris Middleton gets the Bucks 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Pistons Bucks 111.4 Points Avg. 124.8 122.3 Points Allowed Avg. 119.7 46.8% Field Goal % 50.1% 34.3% Three Point % 37.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.