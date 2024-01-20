Oakland vs. Green Bay January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-7) face the Green Bay Phoenix (11-3) in a clash of Horizon squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Oakland vs. Green Bay Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Oakland Games
- January 13 at home vs Detroit Mercy
- January 18 at home vs Milwaukee
- January 7 at Robert Morris
- January 10 at Purdue Fort Wayne
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oakland Players to Watch
- Brooke Daniels: 12.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Linda van Schaik: 10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Maddy Skorupski: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alexis Johnson: 9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Markyia McCormick: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Bailey Butler: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cassie Schiltz: 11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddy Schreiber: 12.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.