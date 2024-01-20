Michigan State vs. Minnesota January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Ten slate includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3) facing the Michigan State Spartans (11-3) at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Michigan State vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Michigan State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Julia Ayrault: 14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Moira Joiner: 15.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DeeDee Hagemann: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Theryn Hallock: 9.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tory Ozment: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Mara Braun: 19.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Amaya Battle: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory Heyer: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grace Grocholski: 10.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sophie Hart: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.