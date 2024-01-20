The Ohio Bobcats (7-7, 1-1 MAC) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-6, 1-1 MAC) in a matchup of MAC teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Game Information

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Tyson Acuff: 22.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Arne Osojnik: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Yusuf Jihad: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Julius Ellerbe: 4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Legend Geeter: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaylin Hunter: 14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK AJ Clayton: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 2 BLK Elmore James: 12.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Shereef Mitchell: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Aidan Hadaway: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Stat Comparison

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Eastern Michigan AVG Eastern Michigan Rank 79th 79.1 Points Scored 69.1 301st 168th 71.1 Points Allowed 74.1 255th 157th 37 Rebounds 34.1 280th 74th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 119th 8.2 3pt Made 5.9 313th 156th 13.9 Assists 11.1 328th 34th 9.8 Turnovers 11.6 163rd

