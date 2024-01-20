Saturday's Horizon League slate includes the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-17, 0-6 Horizon League) against the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Game Information

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Marcus Tankersley: 13.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Jayden Stone: 18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Edoardo Del Cadia: 8.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Donovann Toatley: 9.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Damiree Burns: 11.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Brandon Rush: 13.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brett Thompson: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ziggy Reid: 12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Bryson Langdon: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Detroit Mercy vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison

Detroit Mercy Rank Detroit Mercy AVG Youngstown State AVG Youngstown State Rank 359th 60.1 Points Scored 81.1 51st 320th 77.8 Points Allowed 70 148th 347th 31.6 Rebounds 40.3 44th 236th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.1 94th 341st 5.2 3pt Made 9.3 41st 357th 9.3 Assists 16.3 41st 295th 13.1 Turnovers 10.7 97th

