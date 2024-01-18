Oakland vs. Milwaukee January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Horizon schedule includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-7) versus the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Oakland vs. Milwaukee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Oakland Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oakland Players to Watch
- Brooke Daniels: 12.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Linda van Schaik: 10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Maddy Skorupski: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alexis Johnson: 9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Markyia McCormick: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kendall Nead: 18.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kamy Peppler: 11.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jada Donaldson: 6.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anna Lutz: 9.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Angie Cera: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.