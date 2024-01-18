Thursday's Big Ten slate includes the Michigan Wolverines (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) playing the Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan vs. Illinois Game Information

Michigan Players to Watch

Dug McDaniel: 18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Nimari Burnett: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Terrance Williams II: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Illinois Players to Watch

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK

21.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK Marcus Domask: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Quincy Guerrier: 11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Coleman Hawkins: 10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Ty Rodgers: 5.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Michigan vs. Illinois Stat Comparison

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG Illinois AVG Illinois Rank 42nd 82.3 Points Scored 83.5 29th 331st 78.6 Points Allowed 66.8 91st 134th 37.6 Rebounds 44 6th 179th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 11.4 37th 45th 9.3 3pt Made 8.9 64th 174th 13.6 Assists 13.6 174th 263rd 12.6 Turnovers 11.9 195th

