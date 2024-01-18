The Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Game Information

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Walker: 20.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • A.J Hoggard: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Malik Hall: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tre Holloman: 6.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Elijah Hawkins: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dawson Garcia: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Pharrel Payne: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Cam Christie: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Minnesota AVG Minnesota Rank
96th 78.3 Points Scored 79.9 65th
37th 64.3 Points Allowed 66.6 85th
138th 37.5 Rebounds 38.1 115th
172nd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.8 211th
254th 6.7 3pt Made 8.6 82nd
12th 18.8 Assists 19.9 5th
85th 10.6 Turnovers 11.7 176th

