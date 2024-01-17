The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena, go up against the Detroit Pistons (3-31). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSDETX and BSN.

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDETX, BSN

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham posts 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Ausar Thompson averages 8.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Jaden Ivey posts 12.9 points, 3.5 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Duren puts up 13.2 points, 11.7 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 64.1% from the floor.

Killian Hayes posts 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He's also draining 46.0% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gets the Timberwolves 21.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is putting up 12.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is sinking 62.0% of his shots from the field (fifth in league).

The Timberwolves are receiving 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Mike Conley this season.

Naz Reid is averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is sinking 49.8% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Pistons Timberwolves 111.5 Points Avg. 112.8 122.6 Points Allowed Avg. 107.8 46.9% Field Goal % 48.4% 34.5% Three Point % 38.1%

