Eastern Michigan vs. Miami (OH) January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MAC schedule includes the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-7) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-9), at 7:00 PM ET.
Eastern Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Zaniya Nelson: 9.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tayra Eke: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kennedi Myles: 6.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cali Denson: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivia Smith: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lakresha Edwards: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Katey Richason: 6.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
