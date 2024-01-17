Central Michigan vs. Ball State January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MAC schedule includes the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-9) meeting the Ball State Cardinals (11-2) at 11:00 AM ET.
Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Rochelle Norris: 7.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Nadege Jean: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Taylor Anderson: 6.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Madisen Wardell: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Karrington Gordon: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Ball State Players to Watch
- Ally Becki: 12 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nyla Hampton: 7.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 3.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marie Kiefer: 7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Madelyn Bischoff: 13.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Alex Richard: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
