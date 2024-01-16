Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (4-9, 1-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. Akron Game Information

Western Michigan Players to Watch

  • Seth Hubbard: 16.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Owen Lobsinger: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jefferson Monegro: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Titus Wright: 7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • B. Artis White: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Akron Players to Watch

  • Enrique Freeman: 17.9 PTS, 13.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Greg Tribble: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sammy Hunter: 10.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mikal Dawson: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Michigan vs. Akron Stat Comparison

Akron Rank Akron AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank
148th 76.5 Points Scored 72.3 248th
53rd 65.2 Points Allowed 74.8 271st
170th 36.8 Rebounds 37.2 151st
181st 9.2 Off. Rebounds 10.5 77th
55th 9.2 3pt Made 7.8 152nd
127th 14.3 Assists 13.5 175th
250th 12.5 Turnovers 12.9 282nd

