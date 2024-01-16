Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) facing the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Game Information

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Anthony Pritchard: 13.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Brian Taylor: 12.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

Cayden Vasko: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Derrick Butler: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Markus Harding: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaylin Hunter: 14 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

AJ Clayton: 11.2 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

Elmore James: 12.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Shereef Mitchell: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Aidan Hadaway: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Stat Comparison

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank 83rd 79.2 Points Scored 65.3 341st 190th 71.5 Points Allowed 76.1 295th 151st 37.2 Rebounds 32.5 335th 67th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 9.3 170th 116th 8.2 3pt Made 5.8 317th 175th 13.5 Assists 11 328th 48th 10 Turnovers 12.8 271st

