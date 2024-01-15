The Washington Wizards (6-26) match up with the Detroit Pistons (3-29) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15, 2024. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Monday, January 15 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSDET

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham generates 23.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game for the Pistons.

Ausar Thompson is putting up 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He's draining 46.2% of his shots from the field.

Jaden Ivey gives the Pistons 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Killian Hayes is putting up 8.5 points, 3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 42% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Duren gives the Pistons 13 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while averaging 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma averages 23.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyus Jones averages 12.6 points, 3 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 53.7% from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Deni Avdija puts up 11.6 points, 5.9 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor.

Jordan Poole posts 17.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the field and 31.2% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Daniel Gafford posts 10.8 points, 7.7 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Pistons vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Wizards Pistons 116.7 Points Avg. 110.3 126.2 Points Allowed Avg. 121.2 48.3% Field Goal % 46.6% 35.5% Three Point % 33.7%

