Oakland vs. IUPUI January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The IUPUI Jaguars (5-9, 1-2 Horizon League) face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Oakland vs. IUPUI Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Oakland Players to Watch
- Trey Townsend: 16.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Gohlke: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Conway: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Jones: 6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rocket Watts: 9.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Jlynn Counter: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Monroe: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kidtrell Blocker: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 7.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Oakland vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison
|IUPUI Rank
|IUPUI AVG
|Oakland AVG
|Oakland Rank
|326th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|71.2
|271st
|296th
|76
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|247th
|356th
|30.3
|Rebounds
|34
|284th
|268th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|172nd
|362nd
|3.5
|3pt Made
|7.5
|181st
|354th
|9.7
|Assists
|12
|288th
|267th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|10.9
|103rd
