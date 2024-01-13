Michigan vs. Wisconsin January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) play a fellow Big Ten squad, the Michigan Wolverines (11-3), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Crisler Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Michigan vs. Wisconsin Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Michigan Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Laila Phelia: 15.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lauren Hansen: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Hobbs: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elissa Brett: 8.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taylor Williams: 6.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Ronnie Porter: 10.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Brooke Schramek: 9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sania Copeland: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.