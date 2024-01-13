The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) in a matchup of MAC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Eastern Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Tyson Acuff: 23.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

23.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Yusuf Jihad: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Arne Osojnik: 8.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Julius Ellerbe: 4.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Legend Geeter: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Darweshi Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaquel Morris: 7.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Bryce Bultman: 7.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Evan Ipsaro: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Mekhi Cooper: 7.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Eastern Michigan AVG Eastern Michigan Rank 186th 74.8 Points Scored 67.3 324th 198th 71.6 Points Allowed 73.1 235th 328th 32.9 Rebounds 33.8 299th 310th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.0 273rd 64th 8.9 3pt Made 5.9 309th 88th 15.3 Assists 10.8 334th 229th 12.3 Turnovers 12.0 206th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.