Saturday's Horizon slate includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-6) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4) at 2:00 PM ET.

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Game Information

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Irene Murua: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Emma Trawally Porta: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

Myonna Hooper: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Imani McNeal: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Amaya Burch: 6.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oakland Players to Watch

Brooke Daniels: 12.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Linda van Schaik: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Maddy Skorupski: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Markyia McCormick: 12.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Alexis Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

