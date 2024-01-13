The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) face a fellow MAC squad, the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-7, 0-0 MAC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at McGuirk Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. Kent State Game Information

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Anthony Pritchard: 13.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Brian Taylor: 12.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Cayden Vasko: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Derrick Butler: 8.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jemal Davis: 5.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kent State Players to Watch

Chris Payton: 14.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Jalen Sullinger: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Giovanni Santiago: 9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK VonCameron Davis: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Central Michigan vs. Kent State Stat Comparison

Central Michigan Rank Central Michigan AVG Kent State AVG Kent State Rank 340th 65.4 Points Scored 79.9 69th 297th 76.1 Points Allowed 72.9 229th 328th 32.9 Rebounds 36.1 210th 198th 9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 122nd 300th 6.1 3pt Made 7.8 153rd 330th 11.1 Assists 13.3 196th 295th 13.2 Turnovers 13.3 300th

