The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) meet a fellow MAC team, the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-7), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Central Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Rochelle Norris: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Nadege Jean: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Taylor Anderson: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Madisen Wardell: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Karrington Gordon: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Kennedi Myles: 6.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Zaniya Nelson: 10.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Tayra Eke: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Cali Denson: 8.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Lachelle Austin: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.