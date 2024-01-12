The Houston Rockets (15-15), on Friday, January 12, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena, take on the Detroit Pistons (2-29). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSDET, and Space City Home Network.

Pistons vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, BSDET, Space City Home Network

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham averages 23.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.

Ausar Thompson averages 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the floor.

Jaden Ivey puts up 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Killian Hayes puts up 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Jalen Duren posts 12.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Rockets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Alperen Sengun gives the Rockets 21.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gives the Rockets 17.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jalen Green is putting up 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.5% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Tari Eason is putting up 9.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is making 46.0% of his shots from the field.

Aaron Holiday gets the Rockets 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while putting up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pistons vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Pistons Rockets 109.7 Points Avg. 112.3 121.0 Points Allowed Avg. 109.7 46.5% Field Goal % 46.3% 33.4% Three Point % 36.3%

