Michigan State vs. Illinois January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Ten schedule includes the Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) against the Michigan State Spartans (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten), at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Michigan State vs. Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Tyson Walker: 19.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- A.J Hoggard: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malik Hall: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Carson Cooper: 4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
Illinois Players to Watch
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Quincy Guerrier: 10.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Domask: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coleman Hawkins: 9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ty Rodgers: 5.5 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Michigan State vs. Illinois Stat Comparison
|Illinois Rank
|Illinois AVG
|Michigan State AVG
|Michigan State Rank
|57th
|81
|Points Scored
|76.4
|144th
|52nd
|65
|Points Allowed
|63.7
|35th
|2nd
|45.4
|Rebounds
|37
|167th
|47th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|199th
|90th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.5
|269th
|251st
|12.5
|Assists
|18.4
|16th
|213th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|10.5
|74th
