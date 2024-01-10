The Toledo Rockets (6-3) face the Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) in a clash of MAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Western Michigan vs. Toledo Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Alli Carlson: 6.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Hannah Spitzley: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Gabi Saxman: 1.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Toledo Players to Watch

Sophia Wiard: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Khera Goss: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jessica Cook: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.