Western Michigan vs. Toledo January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toledo Rockets (6-3) face the Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) in a clash of MAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Western Michigan vs. Toledo Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Western Michigan Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alli Carlson: 6.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Spitzley: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gabi Saxman: 1.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Toledo Players to Watch
- Sophia Wiard: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Khera Goss: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jessica Cook: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.