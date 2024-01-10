The Detroit Pistons (2-28) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (4-25) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The matchup airs on BSDET and BSSW.

Pistons vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, BSSW

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham puts up 23.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Ausar Thompson puts up 9.5 points, 7.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the field.

Jaden Ivey posts 12.4 points, 3.2 boards and 3.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Killian Hayes puts up 9.1 points, 3.1 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.5% from the field.

Jalen Duren averages 12.5 points, 2.6 assists and 11.2 rebounds.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 18.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He's also draining 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Zach Collins gives the Spurs 12.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jeremy Sochan is putting up 11.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.4% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.

Devin Vassell is putting up 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Pistons vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Pistons Spurs 109.3 Points Avg. 110.9 120.8 Points Allowed Avg. 123.2 46.5% Field Goal % 45.4% 33.5% Three Point % 34.5%

