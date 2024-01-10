Wednesday's Horizon League slate includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) playing the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information

Oakland Players to Watch

Trey Townsend: 16.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jack Gohlke: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Conway: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Jones: 6.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Rocket Watts: 9.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Sam Vinson: 13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marques Warrick: 18.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Trey Robinson: 9.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Bradley: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Keeyan Itejere: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Stat Comparison

Oakland Rank Oakland AVG Northern Kentucky AVG Northern Kentucky Rank 268th 71.2 Points Scored 73.3 222nd 247th 73.6 Points Allowed 71.0 184th 284th 34.0 Rebounds 32.5 332nd 175th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.0 273rd 181st 7.5 3pt Made 5.6 323rd 283rd 12.0 Assists 14.7 111th 103rd 10.9 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

