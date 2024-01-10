Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4) face a fellow Horizon squad, the Cleveland State Vikings (11-2), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Wolstein Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Detroit Mercy Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Irene Murua: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emma Trawally Porta: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Myonna Hooper: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Imani McNeal: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amaya Burch: 6.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Colbi Maples: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carmen Villalobos: 7.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mickayla Perdue: 13.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordana Reisma: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sara Guerreiro: 5.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.