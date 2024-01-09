Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Western Michigan Broncos (2-9, 0-0 MAC) facing the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Information

Western Michigan Players to Watch

  • Seth Hubbard: 15.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Owen Lobsinger: 9.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Titus Wright: 7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jefferson Monegro: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anthony Crump: 4.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

  • David Coit: 17.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zarigue Nutter: 15.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Xavier Amos: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
  • Philmon Gebrewhit: 9.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison

Western Michigan Rank Western Michigan AVG Northern Illinois AVG Northern Illinois Rank
330th 66.4 Points Scored 80.5 65th
282nd 75.3 Points Allowed 76.2 297th
154th 37.3 Rebounds 37.9 121st
52nd 11 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd
212th 7.2 3pt Made 7.3 205th
311th 11.5 Assists 11.5 311th
311th 13.6 Turnovers 12.2 219th

