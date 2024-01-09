Tuesday's game at University Arena has the Western Michigan Broncos (5-9, 2-0 MAC) squaring off against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 76-74 win for Western Michigan, so expect a tight matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: University Arena

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 76, Northern Illinois 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Michigan (-2.1)

Western Michigan (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Western Michigan is 7-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Northern Illinois' 5-6-0 ATS record. The Broncos are 8-5-0 and the Huskies are 6-5-0 in terms of going over the point total. In the past 10 games, Western Michigan is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Northern Illinois has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos are being outscored by two points per game with a -28 scoring differential overall. They put up 73 points per game (230th in college basketball) and allow 75 per outing (274th in college basketball).

The 37.4 rebounds per game Western Michigan averages rank 138th in college basketball, and are 2.2 more than the 35.2 its opponents record per outing.

Western Michigan makes 8 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8. It shoots 34.6% from deep while its opponents hit 35.5% from long range.

The Broncos record 92 points per 100 possessions (248th in college basketball), while allowing 94.6 points per 100 possessions (287th in college basketball).

Western Michigan has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.9 per game (280th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.1 (264th in college basketball).

