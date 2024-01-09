Ausar Thompson is a player to watch when the Detroit Pistons (3-33) and the Sacramento Kings (21-14) meet at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. Gametime is set for 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, NBCS-CA

BSDET, NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons lost their most recent game to the Nuggets, 131-114, on Sunday. Jalen Duren was their leading scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Duren 20 5 4 0 0 0 Alec Burks 18 4 1 0 0 3 Bojan Bogdanovic 14 1 1 3 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs Kings Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham's numbers for the season are 22.8 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 boards per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Thompson puts up 8.6 points, 6.9 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Jaden Ivey's numbers for the season are 12.9 points, 3.5 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Duren's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 11.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 65.4% from the field.

Killian Hayes is posting 7.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 boards per contest.

Watch Cunningham, Domantas Sabonis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 26.5 4.6 7.8 1.1 0.6 2 Jaden Ivey 16 5.2 4.4 0.8 0.7 1.6 Bojan Bogdanovic 18.7 4.8 2.9 0.8 0.1 3 Jalen Duren 10.7 8.7 1.8 0.1 0.4 0 Alec Burks 13.8 2.5 1.2 0.5 0.3 2.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.