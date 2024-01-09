Cade Cunningham, Top Pistons Players to Watch vs. the Kings - January 9
Ausar Thompson is a player to watch when the Detroit Pistons (3-33) and the Sacramento Kings (21-14) meet at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. Gametime is set for 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET, NBCS-CA
Pistons' Last Game
The Pistons lost their most recent game to the Nuggets, 131-114, on Sunday. Jalen Duren was their leading scorer with 20 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Duren
|20
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alec Burks
|18
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|14
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
Pistons vs Kings Additional Info
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham's numbers for the season are 22.8 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 boards per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Thompson puts up 8.6 points, 6.9 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.
- Jaden Ivey's numbers for the season are 12.9 points, 3.5 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Duren's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 11.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 65.4% from the field.
- Killian Hayes is posting 7.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cade Cunningham
|26.5
|4.6
|7.8
|1.1
|0.6
|2
|Jaden Ivey
|16
|5.2
|4.4
|0.8
|0.7
|1.6
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|18.7
|4.8
|2.9
|0.8
|0.1
|3
|Jalen Duren
|10.7
|8.7
|1.8
|0.1
|0.4
|0
|Alec Burks
|13.8
|2.5
|1.2
|0.5
|0.3
|2.4
