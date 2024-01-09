As they prepare for a matchup with the Sacramento Kings (21-14), the Detroit Pistons (3-33) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons dropped their last game 131-114 against the Nuggets on Sunday. Jalen Duren scored a team-best 20 points for the Pistons in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Stewart C Out Toe 10.4 7.0 1.7 Alec Burks SG Questionable Hamstring 10.9 2.3 1.3 Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles: Out (Ankle)

Pistons vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

