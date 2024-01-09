Tuesday's Big Ten slate includes the Michigan Wolverines (10-3) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-1) at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Players to Watch

Laila Phelia: 14.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jordan Hobbs: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Lauren Hansen: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Taylor Williams: 6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota Players to Watch

Mara Braun: 20.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

20.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Amaya Battle: 9.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Mallory Heyer: 9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Grace Grocholski: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Sophie Hart: 10.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.