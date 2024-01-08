Washtenaw County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Washtenaw County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Adrian High School at Central Academy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.