In Saginaw County, Michigan, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nouvel Catholic Central High School at Reese High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8

6:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Reese, MI

Reese, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Shepherd High School at Hemlock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8

7:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Hemlock, MI

Hemlock, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Valley Lutheran High School